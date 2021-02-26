Man charged with raping woman in Limerick town faces trial

A MAN who is accused of raping a woman in a Limerick town last summer is to be prosecuted on indictment before the Central Criminal Court.

The 23-year-old defendant appeared before Newcastle West Court earlier this week after he was arrested and charged with three offences relating to an incident at an address in West Limerick on August 15, last.

The Romanian national, who cannot be named for legal reasons, faces two charges of rape and one of burglary.

Detective Garda Elaine O'Keefe said he replied "I didn't do it, it's not how she says it," when one of the charges was put to him.

In relation to a second charge he replied: "Not true, we had a relationship, she consented to having sex with me".

Sergeant Noel Barry said a file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions who has directed that the matter is to proceed on indictment before the Central Criminal Court.

He told Judge Mary Larkin there was no objection to conditional bail and he requested an adjournment of the case to facilitate the preparation of the book of evidence.

Solicitor Con Barry was assigned to represent the defendant and he confirmed the bail conditions had been agreed.

His client must sign on at his local garda station twice a week and he was ordered not to have any contact with the injured party or any witnesses.