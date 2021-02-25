Limerick gardai issue warning about new Covid vaccine scam

A warning has been issued about a new Covid-related scam which has been reported in Limerick and elsewhere recent days.

Gardai say they were contacted by a member of the public who alerted them to text message which she had received.

"The text was asking her to click on a link and complete an expression of interest in receiving the Covid-19 Vaccine. Thankfully this lady was satisfied that this text was not genuine and most likely a text scam," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Gardai are very grateful to this lady for reporting the text as it gives me the opportunity to highlight the depths that scammers will go to try to get personal information or money from people," she added.

The warning advises anyone who receives a text or email with a link to think before they click on it.

"You should pause and consider the intention of the message, could this be an attempt to deceive you or get cash from you?" said Sgt Leetch who stressed that the HSE will never ask you for your bank details or to pay for a Covid-19 test or vaccination.

"If you receive a text like this you should take control and ring the HSE at 1850 24 1850 especially if you have any concerns or suspicions. We can stop the spread of scams by learning how to spot them, not believing them and reporting them to gardai," she added.