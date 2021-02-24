Courts Service confirms cancellation of jury trial list in Limerick

THE Courts Service of Ireland is advising members of the public who have been summonsed for jury service at Limerick Circuit Court next week that they do not need to attend.

Summonses were issued in recent weeks ahead of the announcement, last night, that the Level 5 restrictions are to remain in place until at least April 5.

However, potential jurors are now being advised that no trials will be proceeding.

"Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Jurors who have been summonsed to Mulgrave Street Courthouse on the 01st March 2021 for Jury Duty are no longer required to attend. The requirements of your Jury Summons have been met," reads a statement released by the Courts Service.

Notice regarding Jury Service in Limerick - 01 March 2021https://t.co/P9VyhCYBYE#CourtsService#JuryServiceLimerick — Courts Service of Ireland (@CourtsServiceIE) February 23, 2021

During a callover of cases last week Judge Tom O'Donnell, said it is unclear when criminal trial will resume in Limerick and across the country.

While courts are continuing to sit for certain matters, no new trial dates have been fixed given the current public health restrictions.