Pensioner charged over significant drugs seizure in Limerick village

A pensioner has appeared in court after he was charged in relation to a significant drugs seizure in West Limerick earlier this month.

Liam Whelan, 67, who has an address at Main Street, Mountcollins is accused of having a large quantity of cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at his home on February 9.

It is alleged that a large number of cannabis plants and a small quantity of cannabis herb were located during an intelligence-led operation. The drugs have an estimated street value of around €30,000.

At Newcastle West Court, Sergeant Noel Barry said a file has been prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions and that directions "are outstanding".

Judge Mary Larkin granted free legal aid and solicitor Michael O'Donnell said there was no objection to a lengthy adjournment of the case.

Mr Whelan was remanded on continuing bail and he is due before the court again in May.