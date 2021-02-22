Suspended sentence for man who 'walloped' parked cars in Limerick village

A LIMERICK man who damaged four cars belonging to members of the same family after having had “words” with one of them has been warned he will go to prison if he does not stay out of trouble.

Joe Power, who has an address at Crean, Athlacca had pleaded guilty to four counts of criminal damage at a location in Croom on March 3, 2018.

Newcastle West Court was told that on that date, Mr Power went to a particular premises where there were four cars parked outside and that he "went at the four cars with a hammer".

He broke windows on three cars and caused other damage but was identified at the scene by the family members. Damage totalling around €2,000 was caused.

During a court hearing in 2018, Liam Carroll BL said that Mr Power’s grandfather had died just two days before the incident and that he had been drinking heavily. "He was under a lot of stress," he said.

Mr Power, he continued was friendly with a member of the family and went to see them but "words were exchanged". “He came under fear of being attacked,” Mr Carroll said adding that he had "over-reacted".

Last week, solicitor Daniel Creed said his client has paid full compensation and that he is no longer posting comments on social media.

He added that he has an offer of employment and intends taking up the job post-Covid. "He is anxious to enter employment to stabilise his life," said Mr Creed.

Judge Larkin imposed a four month prison sentence, which she suspended for two years.

In doing so, she described the defendant's efforts since the offence as "laudable".