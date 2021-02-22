Woman admits guilt following significant drugs haul in Limerick

A LIMERICK woman who has pleaded guilty to serious drugs charges cannot be named after her lawyers were granted a court order preventing her personal details from being published in the media.

The 49-year-old has admitted possession of more than €150,000 worth of cannabis, for sale or supply, at Golf Links Road, Limerick on March 1, 2019.

The woman, who lives elsewhere in Limerick, was one of a number of people who were arrested on that date following a garda operation which was led by members of the divisional drugs squad.

After his client entered her guilty plea, Anthony Sammon SC, said she suffers from a "very severe heart condition" and he asked that reporting restrictions be imposed pending the outcome of the case later this year.

He said such an order would help "reduce her stress levels" over the coming months and he added that she was anxious to "keep matters at low key as possible" as she remains in employment.

There was no formal objection from the State after Judge Tom O'Donnell indicated that any such order would be granted on an interim bases.

"In the unusual circumstances, I will make it it as an interim order," he said.

A number of reports are to be prepared for the court before the defendant is sentenced.