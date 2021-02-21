Vehicles broken into outside two Limerick churches

GARDAI are investigating separate thefts from vehicles which were parked outside two different churches in Limerick.

In one incident, a thief broke into a white Renault Master van which was parked outside Our Lady of the Sorrows Church in Broadford village at 3.30pm on February 10.

"A laptop and a number of electrical appliances were stolen. Gardai at Dromcollogher station are seeking witnesses to come forward," said Garda John Finnerty.

In a second incident on the same day, a Silver Nissan Qashqai was targeted outside St Mary’s Church on Athlunkard Street in the city.

"At precisely 8.40am a thief broke the rear driver’s door mirror and stole a bag of groceries which had been left in the back

seat of the car. We don’t have a description of the thief and we don’t know where he went with the groceries." said Garda Finnerty

If you happened to be out walking around the vicinity of St Mary’s Church and seen a man running with a bag of groceries , then we would like to hear from you," he added.

Gardai at Mayorstone are investigating that incident.