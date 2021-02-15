Parents of Limerick schoolchildren fined over school absences

THE parents of two siblings who missed nearly two thirds of all school days before the Covid-19 pandemic have each been fined €1,000,

Proceedings against the mother and father were initiated by Tusla over 12 months ago before the first closure of schools.

At Newcastle West Court, solicitor Peter Sherry said there was some improvement in the children’s attendance when schools reopened last August but that there was still a 37% rate of absenteeism.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client are making an effort and that a lot of the absences late last year were “related to Covid issues”

Imposing the fines, Judge Mary Larkin, commented that she doesn’t understand the attitude of parents who don’t send their children to school.

“We all would like our children to have better prospects in their lives then ourselves why would you say I don’t want my children to succeed?” she asked.