Limerick gardai urge more community spirit following village burglaries

GARDAI are appealing for information following a number of recent burglaries in rural areas of the Limerick garda division.

In one incident a tractor battery and a chainsaw were taken by an intruder who entered a shed in the Ardnacrusha area.

"The home owner left his house at 7.30 in the morning, when he returned at 12 midday he could see that his shed had been

broken into and a chainsaw and a tractor battery taken," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, the owner of a vacant house at main street in Oola discovered that the washing machine had been taken from the property.

"Most of us are spending more time at home than ever before so now is a good time to become a good neighbour or member of your community. Do this by keeping an eye out for others. If you see something suspicious in your area like a person or a vehicle, get as much descriptive detail as possible and contact your local garda station and let the gardai take it from there," said Sgt Leetch.