Limerick gardai issue the highest number of fines nationally for Covid breaches

MORE than 10% of all fines issued for breaches of Covid-19 regulations have been issued in Limerick, new figures have revealed.

Since the Fixed Charged Penalty regime was introduced late last year a total 614 fines have been issued by gardai in the Limerick division - the highest number of fines for any division in the country.

As of January 11, a total of 5,784 fines had been issued and processed nationwide.

4,911 for leaving home without a reasonable excuse

116 for organising an unauthorised event/gathering (including house parties)

498 for attending unauthorised event/gathering (including house parties)

127 for the non-wearing of face coverings

132 for non-essential travel to airports or ports

According to An Garda Síochána almost half of all fines, issued to date, related to breaches which were detected at weekends (23% on Saturdays and 23% on Sundays) with 75% of all fines being issued to men.

Just over half (53%) of all fines have been issued to individuals aged between 18 and 25 and, to date, just 13% have been paid.

In a statement, issued this Friday evening, gardai say they have attended breaches of health regulations by licensed premises, restaurants, retail outlets, hair and beauty salons amongst other business premises in recent days.

In all instances, files will be forwarded to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Following consultation with the DPP, three prosecutions are being taken against retail premises. A further 95 prosecutions of licensed premises have been directed with 44 of these having court dates. It has not been disclosed if any of the prosecutions relate to breaches in Limerick.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, John Twomey said: "The vast majority of people are doing the right things. They are staying home. Making only essential journeys. Limiting their contacts. We know it is hard. We know it has meant huge sacrifices. We thank them for this and ask people to continue to do the right things," he said.

"Unfortunately, there are still people in this society who are prepared to put themselves, their families, their friends and their colleagues at risk of getting COVID-19. Everybody in this society has an individual and collective responsibility to play their part in reducing the spread of COVID-19. Everybody in this society has an individual and collective responsibility to play their part in saving lives and reducing serious illness. It is long past time for those who are not playing their part to do so,” he added.

Gardai are warning that checkpoints and high visibility patrols at public amenities in Limerick and across the country will continue this weekend in support of public health regulations.

Earlier this evening, 48 additional cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick.