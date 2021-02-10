Two arrested following cannabis seizures in Limerick town

TWO men have been arrested following a significant drugs seizure in west Limerick.

Gardai have confirmed that an estimated €30,000 worth of Cannabis Herb was seized following searches at two homes in the Abbeyfeale area on Tuesday.

"The searches were carried out by the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 9 2021. Cannabis Herb with a combined value of €30,000 (pending analysis) was seized and two men were arrested," said a garda spokesperson.

The men, aged in their 40s and 60s, were taken to Henry Street garda station in the city where they were detained and questioned under the provisions of Section 2 of The Criminal Justice Act 1996.

The man, aged in his 40s, has since been charged and will appear before Limerick District Court at a later date.



The second man remains in custody at Henry Street station.

The drugs will be sent for analysis and investigations are ongoing.