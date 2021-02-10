Youths threw 'object' at Limerick motorist

Gardai have renewed their appeal for witnesses to an assault that happened at Lough Quay in the city a week ago.

At around 9.35pm last Wednesday a male was driving home along Lough Quay when he noticed a group of male youths near

a petrol station and then saw one of them throw an object at his car.

"He heard the object hit his car, he stopped, got out and confronted the group of youths. One of the youths then threw an object at this man which struck him on the head before running off," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

While shocked and upset, the victim whose aged in his 30s, was not seriously injured.

Gardai at Henry Street are investigating and are asking any witnesses or anybody who knows who these youths are to

contact them on (061) 212400.