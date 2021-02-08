Illegal drugs destined for Limerick seized at mail centres

THE Revenue Commissioners have seized significant quantities of illegal drugs which were destined for addresses in Limerick.

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers at the Athlone and Dublin mail centres seized over 11.5kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, cannabis oil, cannabis resin, cocaine, mitragynine, and cannabis infused ‘jelly sweets’.

The illegal drugs have an estimated value of almost €175,000 and were discovered in parcels that originated from the UK, the USA, Canada and Spain.

Revenue seize drugs worth €175,000 in Athlone and Dublin: https://t.co/Ycun6b4TeZ pic.twitter.com/ttPhQdNVj2 — Revenue (@RevenueIE) February 8, 2021

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘clothing’, ‘toys’, ‘breakfast cereal’, ‘health supplements’, and ‘car parts’ and were destined for delivery to various addresses across the country.

"I can confirm that the parcels were destined for delivery to various counties throughout Ireland, including Limerick. No further information is available while investigations are ongoing," a Revenue spokesperson told the Limerick Leader.

He added the seizures were made with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs operating in each mail centre, both named Bailey.