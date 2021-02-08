Limerick business paid out cash to 'scammer' who sent fake email

GARDAI have launched an investigation after a Limerick-based business was defrauded out of cash after it was targeted by an online conman.

"The city centre business received an email from what looked like one of their employees. The email was requesting a change to their bank account details for pay purposes The business did this and then paid the employee," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

The business subsequently discovered that the employee did not send any email and that the money was paid into an account which has been set up by a scammer.

"We are becoming so accustomed to communicating by email that we maybe a little slow in double checking details. When it comes to handing over cash be it by hand or electronically, you must be certain that you know exactly who you are giving your cash to," added Sgt Leetch.