Limerick man arrested following discovery of woman's body in burning car

GARDAI investigating the death of an elderly woman in North Cork on Thursday have arrested a man.

It's understood the suspect, whose aged in his 60s, has an address in County Limerick and that he was known to the woman who died.

The alarm was raised at around 4.30pm on Thursday when gardaí were alerted to a car that was on fire in the Doneraile area.

Gardaí discovered the body of the woman, whose aged in her early 70s, inside a car that was on fire. She was pronounced dead at the scene and a post mortem was carried out this afternoon by the Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margaret Bolster.

A man who was rescued from a nearby river was taken to Cork University Hospital Limerick where he was treated for non life- threatening injuries.

The Garda Technical Bureau are continuing to carry out an examination of the scene and two vehicles.

Confirming this evening's arrest a garda spokesperson said: "A male, aged in 60s, has been arrested in relation to this incident on suspicion of unlawful killing. He is currently detained at Fermoy Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984."