Ten-year-old boy from west Limerick 'passenger' in stolen car which crashed

A TEN-year-old old boy from County Limerick was one of the occupants of a stolen car which crashed into another vehicle earlier this week.

The Limerick Leader has learned that five juveniles, all from West Limerick, travelled in the stolen car to County Kerry early yesterday morning where the crash occurred.

It's understood the car belonged to a relative of one of the youths and that it was taken without their permission or knowledge.

"An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended the scene of a two-vehicle road traffic collision in the Ahafona Cross area of Ballybunion, County Kerry. No injuries were reported after the incident. The road was closed for a brief period after the collision," confirmed a garda spokesperson.

It's understood the juveniles, the oldest of whom is aged 15, fled the scene of the collision but that they were located in the Ballybunion area a short time later.

Gardai in Newcastle West, who are investigating the theft of the car on Wednesday night, have confirmed that two juveniles have been arrested in relation to that incident.

"Two males, aged in their teens, have been arrested in relation to this incident. One male was released without charge pending further investigation and the second currently remains in garda custody," said a spokesperson

Investigations into both the theft and the collision are ongoing.