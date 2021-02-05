BREAKING: Significant drugs and cash seizure after gardai stop taxi in Limerick

A MAN has been arrested following the seizure of around €41,000 worth of suspected drugs and cash in Limerick city.

Shortly before 4pm on Thursday, gardaí from Henry Street stopped a taxi at Lower Gerald Griffin Street in the city centre.

"The passenger, a man in his late 20s, was searched and was found to be in possession of €10,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €10,000 in cash," said a garda spokesperson.

The man was arrested and brought to Henry Street Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

As part of the investigation a follow-up search was later carried out in the Annacotty area. At that location, gardaí seized a further €1,000 of suspected cannabis herb and approximately €20,000 in cash.

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

The suspect can be detained without charge for up to a week.