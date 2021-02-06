Garda concern over spate of thefts from cars in Limerick

GARDAI are again appealing to motorists not to leave valuables in cars and to make sure they are locked properly when parked up.

There have been several incidents, across the city and county in recent weeks, which gardai say is a concern.

In one case, a man parked his jeep at Mountcollins, Abbeyfeale overnight. When he came out in the morning he realised that his phone had been taken, he had left his jeep unlocked.

In another incident, a lady left her handbag in her car overnight in the Athea area. "She did lock her car but in the morning she discovered that a thief had smashed the car window and had taken her handbag," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In the city, a car was broken into in the middle of the day while parked for a short time.

"A lady in the Castletroy area had locked and alarmed her car but she left her handbag on the front seat. She was gone for ten minutes and on her return she could hear her car alarm going off and could see that her car window was smashed and her handbag gone," explained Sgt leetch.

"I understand that people don’t leave property on display in their cars deliberately but that property is what attracts thieves. Always check the door handle of your car to ensure that it is locked and never ever leave any property on display in your car," she added.

Gardai are warning that thieves are not always seeking valuables.

"A man who lives in the Wolfe Tone Street area of the city discovered that a thief had entered his unlocked car during the night and had taken his tax disc, his insurance disc and his NCT disc. This gentleman now has to go through the difficult process of replacing all of these items, this could have been avoided if the car had been locked," said Sgt Leetch.