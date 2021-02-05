Gardai warn thieves are targeting Limerick construction sites during lockdown

GARDAI are appealing to builders whose sites are closed during the current Level 5 restrictions to carry out regular inspections and to take action to ensure the sites are secure.

Several reports have been received in recent weeks of items being stolen from construction sites of new homes or at renovation sites of old homes.

"A generator was stolen from a site in Drombanna and an oil burner was taken from a house in Caherconlish which is being renovated," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"Ideally nothing of value should be left at a site that’s closed at the moment but if it has to be it should be very well secured. This advice is also for any unoccupied houses too," she added.

According to gardai, some thieves have cut electric and water fittings out of houses and caused considerable amounts of damage.

"If the site is a distance from your current home, it’s a good idea to call to any neighbours and ask them to keep an eye on your property for you," said Sgt Leetch.