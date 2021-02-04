Man to be sentenced following attack on young woman in Limerick estate

A DRUG addict who attacked a young woman while she walking late at night will be sentenced next week after he pleaded guilty to robbery charges.

The victim, whose aged in her early 20s, told Limerick Circuit Court, her self confidence has been severely affected as a result of what happened and that she was physically sick in the immediate aftermath.

She said she was also "ashamed and embarrassed' when asked by friends and family about the facial injuries she sustained.

"I did not ask for somebody to sneak up on me or to force me on to the ground," she said in a victim impact statement which was read into the court record.

Jamie Ryan, 24, who has an address at Pineview Garden, Moyross has admitted robbing the woman near his home shortly before midnight on August 27, 2020.

During a sentencing hearing, Detective Garda Áine McWilliams said the woman was walking alone through the estate when she was set upon and knocked to the ground.

She told gardai she had gotten a sense that she was being following shortly before he ran at her and placed her in a chokehold.

The woman, the court heard, initially resisted Mr Ryan's efforts to take her handbag but that she let go when she was punched in the face and knocked to the ground.

Graphic CCTV of the incident was played during the sentencing hearing, and Detective Garda McWilliams said the defendant, who was wearing shorts and a tee-shirt, could be tracked on the footage returning to his home.

The 24-year-old has a number of previous convictions and prison clothing matching those worn by him on the night were seized during a search of his home the day after the robbery.

Judge Tom O'Donnell was told Mr Ryan was not at home when gardai called to the house and that members of the armed Regional Support Unit had to assist in his arrest a number of days later.

Detective Garda McWilliams agreed with John O'Sullivan BL, prosecuting, who said the defendant denied any involvement in the incident when interviewed.

Barrister Pat Whyms said his client - a father of one - has been diagnosed with several mental health disorders including ADHD and that he is genuinely remorseful for what he did.

"He can't stop thinking about the victim and what he did to her," he said adding that he is making efforts to address his addiction problems.

Judge O'Donnell said he will need time to consider the various medical reports before imposing sentence next week.