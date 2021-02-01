Europol warns that 'Rathkeale Rovers' crime gang is selling fake Covid test results

EUROPOL, the European police agency has warned a criminal gang, based in the Mid West, is providing fake Covid test results to allow people to travel across the continent despite the current restrictions.

In the warning, issued this Monday afternoon, Europol said it has received intelligence that members of the Rathkeale Rovers gang, who are operating in several European countries, are using a mobile phone application to “manually falsify test results” which are then sold onto travellers for hundreds of euro.

"As long as travel restrictions remain in place due to the pandemic, it is very likely that criminals will seize the opportunity of producing and selling fake Covid-19 test certificates," warns the Early Warning Notification.

The agency says there have been several cases relating to the detection of false test results in recent weeks at locations in France, the UK and Spain.

"Europol received additional intelligence on the alleged use of a mobile application by the Rathkeale Rovers Mobile Organised Crime Group which allows members of the organised crime group to manually falsify test results," states the warning.

"Given the widespread technological means available, in the form of high-quality printers and different software, fraudsters are able to produce high-quality ccounterfeit, forged or fake documents," it adds.

There are no reports, to date, of false Covid-19 test results being detected or seized in Ireland.

“Member States are encouraged to share any relevant information on criminal activities related to fake Covid-19 test documentation with Europol,” read the statement from Europol.