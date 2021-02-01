Limerick men offering to carry out 'non-essential' work fined for breaching Covid rules

TWO men from Limerick who were offering to carry out non-essential work on houses in Cork City over the weekend have been fined for breaching Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Having encountered the men, who were travelling in a blue Ford Transit van, gardai from Douglas established they were cold calling to houses offering to carry out work.

According to gardai, the nature of the work is not deemed essential during the current Level 5 restrictions.

Both were issued with fines for breaching the temporary regulations relating to non-essential travel.

"By staying at home and limiting your movements, you will help stop the spread of Covid-19" said a garda spokesperson.