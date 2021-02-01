Gardai in Limerick village issue appeal as handbag is stolen from parked car

GARDAI are appealing to motorists not to leave valuables visible in their cars when parking.

There have been a number of incidents across Limerick in recent weeks and gardai say the thefts have occurred in urban and rural locations.

In one incident, which is under investigation, a car was broken into in the Athea area, the weekend-before-last.

"The thieves targeted a grey Peugeot 508 saloon between 8 O'Clock on the Friday evening and 7am on Saturday. They smashed the back window in the car and stole a ladies handbag," said Garda John Finnerty.

Gardai at Athea are seeking witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. They can be reached at 068 421402.