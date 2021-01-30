Limerick gardai investigate theft of catalytic converter from parked car

AN investigation is continuing after thieves stole a catalytic convertor from a parked car despite the current Level 5 restrictions.

The incident happened just over a week ago at Derrynane, Old Cork Road on the outskirts of the city.

"Yes, thieves displaced a catalytic convertor from a green Toyota corolla at exactly 1.30am. It would have taken the thieves at least a few minutes to cut the catalytic convertor from underneath the car," said Garda John Finnerty.

"At the moment there is less activity everywhere, especially in the early hours of the morning due to the current restrictions. Consequently any movements by active travelling criminals may be noticed by someone," he added.

Any on with information about the theft is asked to contact Roxboro Road garda station at (061) 214340.