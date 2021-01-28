Motorist stopped at Covid checkpoint in Limerick facing court prosecution

A MOTORIST is facing prosecution for multiple road traffic offences which were detected at a Covid-19 checkpoint near Limerick city centre.

According to gardai, the driver of a Renault Clio which was stopped at Athlunkard Street was uninsured and did not have valid Motor Tax or a licence.

Photographs posted on social media show the Motor Tax expired in September 2019 while the insurance expired a number of months later.

The vehicle was seized and court proceedings have been initiated.

If convicted, the driver faces a possible prison sentence and a driving ban.