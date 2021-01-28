Motorist stopped at Covid checkpoint in Limerick facing court prosecution
The detection was made at the junction of Athlunkard Street and Bridge Street
A MOTORIST is facing prosecution for multiple road traffic offences which were detected at a Covid-19 checkpoint near Limerick city centre.
According to gardai, the driver of a Renault Clio which was stopped at Athlunkard Street was uninsured and did not have valid Motor Tax or a licence.
Photographs posted on social media show the Motor Tax expired in September 2019 while the insurance expired a number of months later.
The vehicle was seized and court proceedings have been initiated.
If convicted, the driver faces a possible prison sentence and a driving ban.
