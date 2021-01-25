BREAKING: Man charged following significant drugs seizure in Limerick

A MAN has been charged in relation to a significant drugs seizure on the outskirts of Limerick city over the weekend.

The suspect, whose aged in his 30s, was arrested after gardai intercepted a car in the Raheen area on Saturday afternoon.

Around €245,000 worth of cocaine was seized during a search of the vehicle which was stopped near St Nessan's National School.

The man was detained at Henry Street garda station following his arrest and is due before Limerick District Court later this Monday.

Investigations are ongoing.