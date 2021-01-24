Garda warning following theft of fuel in Limerick villages

GARDAI are investigating the theft of a significant quantity of home heating oil from a private home Patrickswell.

The property, Ashford Road, was entered sometime between 7am on Friday and 4am on Saturday.

"It would have taken the thieves some time to withdraw the oil from the tank. Some mode of transport would also

have been utilised. If you were around Ashford Road and noticed any unusual activity then the gardai at Patrickswell would like to hear from you. They can be reached at 061 355103," said Garda John Finnerty.

A separate investigation is continuing following the theft of fuel from Kilmallock Soccer Club earlier this month.

The theft was discovered ten days ago when a member attended the complex, which is currently closed due to the Level 5 restrictions.

"He discovered that the heating fuel tank had been tampered with and the fuel stolen. Heating fuel has always been a

target so it’s important to protect it by fitting a tank lock and sensor lights so that any would be thief would be lit up but any premises that isn’t in use is vulnerable to damage so check them regularly," said a garda spokesperson.