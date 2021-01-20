BREAKING: Suspect arrested following robbery in car park of County Limerick supermarket

GARDAI have arrested a man in relation to a robbery in the car park of a County Limerick supermarket earlier this week.

An investigation was launched on Monday afternoon when a woman reported that she had been robbed at the car park on Sheehan's Road, Newcastle West.

"She outlined that she had been sitting in her car smoking a cigarette when a man approached her and requested a cigarette. When she refused the man became aggressive and threatened her with what was believed to be a knife. He proceed to grab her cigarettes from the dash board and got into a car which then left the scene," said a garda spokesperson.

The woman was not harmed during the incident which happened at around 12.30pm.

Following an investigation, detectives identified a suspect and yesterday, a man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in West Cork by gardaí from Newcastle West.

He was brought to Henry Street garda station in Limerick where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.