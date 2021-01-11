Gardai introduce fines for breaches of Covid-19 Travel Restrictions

Gardai have confirmed that members can now prosecute breaches of travel restrictions under Covid-19 Regulations by means of Fixed Charge Notice.

The regulations state that ‘an applicable person shall not leave his or her place of residence without reasonable excuse’. This is a Penal Regulation and is enforceable.

At present, it is not permitted to travel more than 5km from your home except for essential or specified reasons.

Up to now, on the spot fines have not been issued, and proceedings have only been commenced on the instructions of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

However, gardai say from today where breaches of the travel regulations are detected and a person does not comply with a direction of An Garda Síochána, a prosecution can be commenced by means of a €100 Fixed Charge Notice. Where more appropriate, a file will be prepared for the DPP.



"An Garda Síochána continues to see significant compliance by the public with Public Health Regulations, however we also continue to see some activity which is in contravention of these regulations introduced to stop the current spread of Covid-19 and protect our communities. I appeal to every person without a reasonable excuse for travel - Stay at Home, this is your duty as a citizen and will save lives and support our front line services, nurses, doctors, hospital staff and my Garda colleagues at this time,” said Deputy Commissioner John Twomey.

"The Covid-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations, in particular essential journeys, in order to continue to save lives," he added.