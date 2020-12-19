Garda raid wet pubs operating 'clandestinely' in County Limerick

FILES will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions after a number of wet pubs in County Limerick were found to be operating in breach of public health guidelines on Friday night.

While gardai have not confirmed any specific details, it is believed a small number of pubs, in rural parts of the county, were open and selling pints clandestinely when they were raided under Operation Navigation.

"In the last 24 hours An Garda Síochána has detected a number of breaches of Covid-19 regulations by licensed premises, across the country in Limerick, Cork, Carlow, Meath," said a spokesperson.

The breaches discovered included the discovery of wet pubs where alcohol was being served, the TV was on and the fire was lighting.

A number of gastro pubs, elsewhere in the country, were also found to be in breach of regulations regarding the serving of food, the distance between tables, the wearing of masks by staff and the keeping of a register of customer details for contact tracing.

In County Meath, 30 people were found socialising and drinking alcohol at a shebeen which was raised. According to gardai, none of those in the premises were wearing face coverings.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a shebeen late on Friday night in Navan. A crowd of 30 people were discovered socialising and consuming intoxicating liquor and not adhering to social distancing guidelines. Details were taken and a file will be forwarded to the DPP. pic.twitter.com/vChsyPqPNe December 19, 2020

"In all cases where breaches of Public Health regulations have been identified An Garda Síochána will submit files to the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking advices as to how to proceed," said a garda spokesperson.



In addition to potential criminal breaches by Licensed premises owners, gardai are appealing to members of the public not to frequent premises or engage in activity which is likely to contribute to the increasing spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Meanwhile, 17 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick this Saturday.