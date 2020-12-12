€90k in cash and designer goods seized during money laundering probe in Tipperary

A MAN has been arrested and questioned by gardai investigating potential money laundering offences in County Tipperary.

More than €90,000 in cash has also been seized as part of the investigation which began earlier this month.

"Following intelligence received by gardaí, a search operation was conducted in 11 properties across Tipperary yesterday, including residential and business premises," said a garda spokesperson.

In addition to the cash, two Rolex watches, high-value designer goods and extensive financial documentation were also seized.

A man, aged in his early 40s, was arrested and detained at Tipperary Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.