Homeowners in Limerick town white as a sheet after gardai seize their bed

LIMERICK gardai weren’t caught napping as they seized a bed as part of an ongoing investigation into an alleged fraud.

The Limerick Leader received a tip-off that on Wednesday, December 2, gardai were seen coming out of a house in the Rathkeale area with a bed - thoughtfully, they conducted the raid in the afternoon.

It was presumed drugs and cash were found in the mattress and it was being seized for technical examinations. However, the Leader would have been sleepwalking to the wrong conclusion.

In reply to a query, a garda spokesperson confirmed a house in the Rathkeale area was searched on December 2.

“During the course of the search gardaí seized a bed. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” said the garda spokesperson. It is understood the bed cost over €2,000.

It remains to be seen if it will be an open and shut-eye case.