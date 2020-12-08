Men arrested following alleged sulky race in Limerick released without charge

A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions following an alleged sulky race on a busy Limerick road at the weekend.

Two men were arrested and and two vehicles were seized following the incident which occurred on the N24 at around 8am on Saturday.

According to gardai, a group of vehicles were observed taking part in what was believed to be a sulky race.

A high-speed pursuit, which passed through the town of Caherconlish, then took place as gardai attempted to stop two cars which left the main road.

"The two vehicles that left the scene were located in Caherconlish a short time later and two men, both aged in their 30s, were arrested. They were brought to Roxboro Road garda station where they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984," said a garda spokesperson.

Both men had their initial periods of detection extended but they were subsequently released without charge.

A garda spokesperson has confirmed a file will be prepared and submitted to the office of the DPP.