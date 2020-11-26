Limerick garda station turns purple as new domestic violence initiative is launched

Gardai based in the Limerick Division have launched a new initiative aimed at providing additional support, guidance and advice to persons seriously at risk from domestic violence. This includes both physical violence and coercive control which in effect is the emotional and psychological control of victims by the perpetrators of domestic violence.

The initiative is in support of Operation Faoiseamh, which was rolled out earlier this year as part of the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at Henry Street garda station, Chief Superintendent Gerard Roche said: "We have committed two trained members of An Garda Síochána to identify, engage with and positively interact with people at serious risk. This will be a completely confidential and safe interaction and will be victim centric with the victims’ best interests always in mind."

Chief Supt Roche added that he is delighted to be engaged with Adapt Services in the 16 days of action for victims of domestic violence and in the continuing support for all victims of this type abuse.

"The symbolism of the purple lighting is so important for all victims and we are particularly keen to engage in the provision of a beacon of hope in this regard. To do this we have committed to illuminating Henry Street garda station for the duration of the 16 days of action," he added.

