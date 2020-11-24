Limerick man facing extradition seeks report on Bulgarian prisons

A Limerick man who was jailed for serious drug offences in the early 2000s and who is wanted in Bulgaria for a drink-drive conviction is seeking a report on prison conditions there before his extradition hearing can continue, the High Court heard today.

Jonathan Collopy, 34 of St Mary's Park, Limerick is wanted in Bulgaria after he was convicted, in his absence, to serve an 18-month sentence for drink-driving.

During a hearing this Tuesday, his barrister, Katherine McGillicuddy, told Mr Justice Paul Coffey that Mr Collopy was arrested on November 5 of this year on foot of a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by Bulgarian authorities.

Ms McGillicuddy said the 2016 matter was one of "history and some complexity for a single offence and conviction warrant".

Counsel said that in 2019 that Mr Collopy, a father of five, was arrested in France on an European Arrest Warrant "but his surrender was refused by the French authorities".

Ms McGillicuddy said that there was an issue with prison conditions in Bulgaria and that an expert report was needed to substantiate her points of objection.

She asked for the matter to be put back to facilitate the preparation of the report.

Mr Justice Coffey granted the application and adjourned the case to December 21 for mention.

Last week, Mr Collopy was granted bail despite garda objections. During that sitting, the court heard that Mr Collopy was jailed in 2006 in relation to a drugs seizure in Limerick two years earlier.