'Triple crown of offences' detected in Limerick town after gardai stop car which turned away

A LIMERICK motorist is facing prosecution and a possible disqualification after multiple road traffic offences were detected during an incident this Tuesday.

Gardai on warrants duty in Newcastle West were alerted to the vehicle after they encountered a driver who turned away from them suddenly.

"The on the ball gardai followed and stopped the car to find the tax expired over three years, insurance out since May and no NCT since 2018," read a post on social media highlighting the detection.

"The driver needless to say has had his car seized and may face further penalties. Triple crown of offences! It's not worth a try, believe me," added the post.

