Limerick pensioner who bought knives from stranger "felt threatened"

Gardai are warning people not to engage with anybody who approaches them out of blue in an effort to sell them goods or products.

The appeal follows a number of bizarre incidents in the city recently whereby two different men were offered knives for sale.

In one incident, an elderly man was approached while he was sitting in his car in the carpark of a business premises.

"A male approached his car and tapped on the window. The gentleman lowered his window and a conversation began whereby the male, who was selling boxes of knives, persuaded the gentleman to buy them," said divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, the man, whose aged in his 80s, felt threatened and intimidated and bought the knives "to get rid of him".

In a second incident, another man was walking from a shop to his car in a different part of the city.

"He too was offered knives for sale. Again this gentleman did not want the knives but bought them so that the male would go away," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai are advising anybody who is approached by somebody selling items to do their best not to engage with them and to walk away.

"If somebody persists in trying to engage with you walk quickly to a shop or draw attention to yourself. If you are seated in your car make sure that your doors are locked and don’t open your car windows if somebody approaches you. If you feel

threatened drive away but ring the gardai, we need to know where this threatening behaviour is happening and identify this person," said Sergeant Leetch.

