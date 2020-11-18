Father and son charged over stolen dogs recovered in Limerick

TWO men have been arrested and charged in connection with the discovery of a number of stolen dogs in Limerick earlier this year.

The dogs - two male springer spaniels - were seized by gardai on July 13 after they were alerted to reports of suspicious activity in a car park on the Old Dublin Road in Limerick.

Two men were spoken to on the day and based on their observations, gardai became concerned and the dogs were seized pending further enquiries and the verification of ownership.

It was subsequently established that one of the dogs, Jake, had been stolen from a property in County Cork a number of weeks earlier.

He has since been reunited with his owner while the second dog has been re-homed, with the assistance of Limerick Animal Welfare, as its owner could not be located.

Gardai have confirmed that two men - a father and son - have been arrested and charged in connection with the investigation.

The case was before Limerick District Court earlier this week the matter is due before the court again next month.

