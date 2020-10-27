Investigation underway following lockdown crime spree in Limerick

GARDAI are investigating an lockdown crime spree in east Limerick on Saturday night into the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Regional Alert Munster Facebook page which compiles text alerts sent out by gardai said a car was stolen from Murroe, attempted theft of a car in Cappamore and break in to a commercial premises in Doon.

"Gardai are anxious to trace the movements of a grey Audi A4 07 C 58XX believed to be involved in all three incidents

If you have any information please contact Bruff Gardai on 061 382940," reads the alert.

A garda spokesperson said the car was stolen from outside a house in Murroe around 9.30pm on Saturday, October 24. A short time later the criminals were spotted tampering with a car in Cappamore by a home owner. They fled the scene.

Then at around 2am they broke in to a commercial premises. Again they were disturbed by locals and nothing was taken.

Separately, gardai are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a another car which was stolen in Murroe.

The 06-registered Skoda Octavia was stolen from outside a house in the village at around 6am on Sunday, October 18.

According to gardai, the black hatchback model had been left unlocked and the keys were in the driver's door lock.

Gardai in Bruff are investigating the theft and they are asking members of the public to keep out for this car and to report any sightings to their local garda station.