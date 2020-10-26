Three members of same family die in farm shooting

THREE members of the same family have died following a shooting incident at a farm in County Cork - not far from the Limerick border.

A major garda operation was launched shortly after 6.30am this Monday a woman raised the alarm following an incident at her home at Assolas near Kanturk.

Gardaí responded immediately and its Critical Firearms Incident response protocol was quickly initiated.

"The scene of the incident, a family home, was contained by local uniformed and plain clothes gardaí supported by members of the armed Support Unit," said a garda spokesperson.

Throughout the morning garda negotiators attempted to make contact with any persons in the house and shortly a after 1pm members of the Emergency Response Unit approached the house and discovered the body of a male, in his 20’s, was discovered in a bedroom of the house.

The Garda Air Support Unit then commenced an aerial search of the adjoining lands and at around 1.40pm two further bodies were discovered around half a kilometre away. The bodies were those of a male in his late 50s and a male in his 20’s.

The office of the State Pathologist has been contacted but preliminary indications indicate that all three men died from gunshot wounds.

"Both locations have been declared as crime scenes and An Garda Síochána has commenced a full investigation into all the circumstances of the incident under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer," said a spokesperson

It's understood a number of firearms were discovered at the scene of the shooting.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and an incident room has been established at Kanturk garda station.

At this stage, gardai say they are not looking for any other persons in connection with the incident.