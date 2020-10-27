SCAM ALERT: Fraudsters wrote to Limerick man offering him 'millions'

Gardai are warning about a new scam after a Limerick man alerted them to a fraudulent letter he received in the post.

"This gentleman received a letter in the post which claimed to be from a barrister in Canada. In it the barrister is looking for his permission to use his name in order to help him claim millions of dollars from a deceased lady’s bank account as she has the same surname," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

According to gardai, there was a sense of "great urgency" in the letter as the writer claimed the money would revert to the bank in a very short period of time if they didn’t act quickly.

"The barrister was willing to split the millions of dollars with him if he was interested in getting involved. The letter included phone numbers and an email address for him to contact the barrister who warned that the matter be kept strictly private," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai believe the man, who lives in the Corbally area, was targeted because he is details are in the phone book.

"He knew immediately that this was a scam and he pointed out that his name on the letter was spelt incorrectly and that this was from the telephone directory as there is a slight mistake in that. Then he pointed out that the post stamp on the envelope

showed that this letter had been posted from Athlone and not Canada," said Sgt Leetch.

"In the letter there was a sense of urgency and an appeal to keep this matter confidential and of course the perfect four ingredients of of a scam: "S…..seems too good to be true; C… comes out of the blue; A….asking for personal details and M….money is involved - If you can spot a scam you can stop a scam," she added.