Jack Russell stolen after 'being led' from back garden of house in Limerick town

Gardai are appealing for information following the theft of a pet dog in Newcastle West earlier this month.

According to gardai, the canine was taken from the back garden of a house in the town in the early hours of October 16.

"The owner who is in her 40s looked out of her window at 1am. She saw her Jack Russell terrier being led from her back garden, through the side gate of the house and into a waiting car," said Sergeant Ber Leech.

"The poor lady was in shock and the only description she can give is that the person was a male in dark clothing. By the time she got downstairs the car was gone so there isn’t any description of the car either," she added.

Gardai are advising dog owners to their pets chipped and to keep them as close as possible at all times.

