Trial of peace activists who entered runway at Shannon Airport nears its conclusion

A peace activist alleged to have damaged an airport runway has told his trial that his actions were a response to being “made complicit” in the “destruction and torture” carried out by the US military.

Colm Roddy, 78, and Dave Donnellan, 60, are alleged to have cut through a perimeter fence at Shannon Airport to gain entry to the airfield and to have then painted crucifixes on the the runway.

On May 5, 2016 Mr Roddy of Bayside Walk, Dublin and Mr Donnellan of Reuben Street, Rialto, Dublin were stopped on the runway. They then asked army and garda officials to search a US Learjet which they were guarding.

Both men have pleaded not guilty to criminal damage without lawful excuse of the fence and runway at Shannon Airport on May 5, 2016.

On day eight of their trial at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court the jury heard closing speeches from both defendants, who are representing themselves.

Mr Donnellan told the jury that he believed his prosecution for allegedly cutting the fence shows that “we have lost perspective on what's really important”.

He said: “I believe what's really important is life itself. The life we share with our loved ones and the life we share with people we don’t know; people in Iraq and Libya and Syria and all the other places affected by US-led wars. Their lives are as important as our own. That's what took me into Shannon airport four years ago."

Mr Roddy told the jury that the US military has been using Shannon as an “effective forward operating base” for over 17 years and he has been protesting about this since then.

He said in that time around 2.5 million US troops have transited through the airport “on way to wars” and that taxpayers’ money is being used to pay overtime for army and garda officials to guard US military planes at the airport.

He noted that many of these US soldiers have come back “in bits and in boxes” and are as much victims as the people who die in the wars in countries in north Africa and the Middle East.

“As a citizen of Ireland I'm made complicit in this destruction and torture. My actions show that I will not meekly allow the State to make me complicit in the murder. This is both a rational and reasonable position to hold,” he said.

He said that he believes his actions had lawful excuse by raising awareness of these issues.

Judge Karen O'Connor told the jury that the onus is on the prosecution to negate any defence of lawful excuse presented by the accused.

“It is not for the defendants to prove that they had lawful excuse,” she said.

The trial continues at Kings Inns in Dublin city centre.