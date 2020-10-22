Car stolen from outside home in Limerick village

Gardai are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for a car which was stolen from outside a home in a Limerick village last weekend.

The 06-registered Skoda Octavia was stolen from outside a house in Murroe at around 6am on Sunday, October 18.

According to gardai, the black hatchback model had been left unlocked and the keys were in the driver's door lock.

"A debit bank card had been left on passenger seat. The car was driven to Castletroy where the driver entered a store and purchased goods using the credit card, a number of other transactions also occurred on that card in and around Limerick city," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

Gardai in Bruff are investigating the theft and they are asking members of the public to keep out for this car and to report any sightings to their local garda station.

For more Limerick news click here