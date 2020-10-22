Limerick gardai seek to identify owners of property stolen from parked cars

Gardai are seeking to locate the owners of stolen property which was recovered earlier this month.

While a man has admitted stealing the items from unlocked cars, gardai have been unable to identify exactly where the thefts occurred.

"On Saturday, October 10 at approximately 1am, gardai received a report of a male wearing dark clothing, checking cars in the Ballinacurra Road area. Gardai got to the scene and arrested a male. This male admitted in interview that items he had on him when he was arrested were not his and that he had stolen them from unlocked cars," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

While a text message was sent via the local residential WhatsApp group making people aware of the incident, nobody has come forward reporting a theft from their car.

"As all of these cars were unlocked people may not yet be aware that items were stolen from their cars because there wasn’t any damage caused," said Sgt Leetch.

Gardai at Roxboro Road are requesting that people in the Ballinacurra Road area check their cars and if personal items like perfume, aftershave lotion or electronic gadgets are missing to please contact them at 061 214340.

The male cannot be charged with theft unless gardai have received a formal complaint from the owner or owners of the items recovered.