Stolen catalytic convertors and batteries seized during garda operation on Limerick-Tipperary border

Gardai are asking members of the public to be on the lookout following the seizure of stolen catalytic convertors on the Limerick-Tipperary border.

Gardaí from the new Burglary Response Unit in Tipperary were on patrol in the Cappawhite area when they stopped a van at around 7pm last Saturday.



"Gardaí carried out a search of the van and discovered 16 catalytic convertors and five car batteries worth approximately €3,000. Gardaí believe that these items may have been stolen and they were seized pending further enquiries," said a garda spokesperson.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Sergeant Tom O'Dwyer, Crime Prevention Officer for the Tipperary Division, said: "There has been an increase in catalytic converter theft this year. Palladium, which is contained in catalytic convertors, is priced high and is driving this trend. The public are urged to park their cars in secure, well lit areas, and to report any suspicious activity to their local gardaí.”



Anyone who has had a catalytic converter or any other part of their vehicle stolen, is urged to report the theft to their local garda station.