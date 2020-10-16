Investigation underway after criminal gang targets shop in Limerick village

Gardai have launched an investigation after four members of a criminal gang tried to break into a commercial premises in a Limerick village earlier this week.

The Limerick Leader has confirmed the attempted burglary happened at Main Street, Galbally in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Video footage of the incident, which has been posted on social media, shows a high-powered car with four occupants on board pulling up at the premises shortly after 4am.

In the footage, which is more than four minutes long, two men can be seen getting out the car and trying to force open a security shutter using a number of implements including a sledgehammer and a crowbar.

A third man also gets out of a the car and he can be seen standing on the road keeping a look out while the fourth occupant remains in the vehicle at all times.

Despite their efforts, the culprits were unable to gain access to the premises and the footage appears to show them fleeing after they were alerted to an approaching vehicle.

In reply to a query from the Limerick Leader, a garda spokesperson confirmed they are aware of the incident.

"Gardaí were alerted to an attempted break-in at a premises on Main Street in Galbally at approximately 4.20am on 15th October 2020. No property was reported stolen. Investigations ongoing," they said.

One line of enquiry being followed is that the offence was carried out by members of a travelling crime gang which has been targeting rural town and villages in Limerick.

