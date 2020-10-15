Criminals withdrew "substantial amount of money" from Limerick woman's bank account

Gardai are investigating the theft of a "substantial amount of money" from a woman was targeted by fraudsters.

According to gardai, the woman whose aged in her 60s and who lives in Caherdavin, received a text message which appeared to be from her bank.

The text purported to alert her to suspicious activity on her account.

"There was a link attached that unfortunately the lady clicked on. The lady was then asked for her banking details the reason given was that she would be refunded the money taken and the lady provided them," said divisional crime prevention officer, Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"At this stage the criminals had access to her bank account and they transferred a substantial amount of money from her account without her permission," she added.

Gardai are advising people to never click on a link that’s provided by a text or email and to never provide their banking passwords or pin numbers to anybody.

"Even your own bank will not ask you for these details. To put it simply a bank will never send you a text that directs you to a link which asks you to log onto your online banking account," said Sgt Leetch.