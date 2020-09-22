Driver caught speeding in BMW near Limerick village was disqualified
The BMW car was seized after it was stopped by gardai
A DISQUALIFIED driver who was caught speeding near Adare is facing prosecution before the courts, gardai have confirmed.
Members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit stopped and seized the white BMW after it was detected travelling at 133km/h in a 100km/h zone approaching the village.
The incident happened recently on the city side of Adare on the N21.
After the car was stopped for the speeding offence, gardai quickly established the driver is currently banned.
Limerick RPU detected this motorist driving at 133km in a 100km zone approaching Adare, Co. Limerick.— Garda Info (@gardainfo) September 22, 2020
Car seized and court appearance to follow after a quick check on our #MobilityApp showed that the driver was currently serving a disqualification from driving. pic.twitter.com/1HUW6lAlsb
