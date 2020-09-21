BREAKING: Man arrested following Limerick drugs seizure

Gardaí have arrested a man following a drugs seizure in Limerick city.

At around 7.30am this Monday, gardaí from the divisional drugs unit executed a search warrant at a house on Clare Street near the city centre.

“During the course of the search Gardaí seized €7,500 of suspected cocaine,” confirmed a spokesperson.

The suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and brought to Henry Street Garda Station.

He is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drugs Trafficking) Act 1996.

